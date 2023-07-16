Home » Usa, shooting with 4 dead in Georgia. Sheriff places bounty on fleeing suspect: ‘Armed and dangerous’
Shooting with 4 dead in Georgia, USA. And it’s a manhunt.

Authorities are looking for a person suspected of shooting and killing three men and a woman. Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are trying to arrest Andre Longmore, a native of Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Investigators declined to release the names of the victims, saying they were trying to inform their families.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Longmore’s arrest. And he also addressed Longmore directly: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down wherever you can hide and we will get you,” the sheriff said.

