New York – Lo Smithsonian di Washington returned to Nigeria 29 bronze statues from the Kingdom of Benin stolen by British soldiers during the Royal Palace raid in 1897. The Smithsonian, which operates a network of nineteen American museums, will pay for the transportation of the artifacts and fund educational programs locally . The Bronzes of Benin will be able to periodically return to Washington to give life to a series of exhibitions, including an exhibition that will be directed by a scientific committee composed of Nigerian representatives.

