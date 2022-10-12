Home World Usa, Smithsonian returns 29 “Benin Bronzes” stolen 125 years ago to Nigeria
World

Usa, Smithsonian returns 29 “Benin Bronzes” stolen 125 years ago to Nigeria

by admin
Usa, Smithsonian returns 29 “Benin Bronzes” stolen 125 years ago to Nigeria

New York – Lo Smithsonian di Washington returned to Nigeria 29 bronze statues from the Kingdom of Benin stolen by British soldiers during the Royal Palace raid in 1897. The Smithsonian, which operates a network of nineteen American museums, will pay for the transportation of the artifacts and fund educational programs locally . The Bronzes of Benin will be able to periodically return to Washington to give life to a series of exhibitions, including an exhibition that will be directed by a scientific committee composed of Nigerian representatives.

The

See also  Grammy, the protagonist is Zelensky: no to silence on war. Triumph Silk Sonic

You may also like

German Chancellor Scholz firmly supports globalization and opposes...

Bosnia-Herzegovina, green light from the EU to candidate...

Real customers’ reviews about CitizenSL. Full company overview￼

Holger Winterstein, a German far-right politician “dances” on...

German Chancellor Scholz firmly supports globalization and opposes...

Erdogan and Tokaev, in Kazakhstan the ping-pong diplomacy...

Whether Wang Qishan will attend the CICA Summit...

The new accusations from Ukraine: “Danieli contributes to...

Peru, President Castillo targeted by judges: “He is...

Europe’s energy divide is difficult to resolve, Germany,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy