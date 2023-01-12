Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden’s classified documents. This is Rob Hur, a former Maryland attorney.

Biden and the mystery of the second box of burning documents: new shadows on the US President by our correspondent Alberto Simoni January 11, 2023



Just today the White House confirmed in a statement the discovery of new classified documents in one of Biden’s two residences in Delaware, and more precisely in the garage of his home in Wilmington. During the search – “concluded yesterday” – after the discovery on November 2 of other top secret papers in his former office in Washington, his lawyers discovered “among personal and political papers a small number of other Obama administration documents -Biden with signs of classification », reads the press release. “All but one were found in a storage space in the garage of the president’s residence” in Wilmington, the statement continues. “A one-page document was discovered among material stored in an adjacent room” while “no documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence,” his beach house. The attorneys reiterate that they are fully cooperating with the Justice Department and informed him immediately.

Also today, the new speaker of the US House Kevin McCarthy said that Congress must investigate Biden on the classified documents in Biden’s possession, calling it “another misstep” by the president. McCarthy also condemned the administration’s “political use” of justice, the “double standards”, with the news and immediate photos of the top secret papers seized from Donald Trump, while the discovery of Biden’s documents it was revealed after more than 2 months, for now without any images. The speaker also criticized Biden for calling his predecessor irresponsible for the misuse of classified documents when he appears to have done the same. Also criticized the administration and the media for suppressing the story on the laptop of Hunter Biden, the son of the president.