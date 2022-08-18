Home World Usa: strippers ask to join the actors union
Usa: strippers ask to join the actors union

Usa: strippers ask to join the actors union

The strippers of a club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, have applied to join the actors’ union of the Actors Equity Association, the organization of actors and performers of the live shows, made up of more than fifty thousand members working from Broadway to Disney World. “We love what we do – commented one of the strippers whose stage name is Velveeta – and we would like our work to have greater trade union protection”. Among the problems raised by the workers of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar is the lack of intervention by the security staff, who do nothing to prevent customers from harassing the girls on stage and in the dressing room. There has been no union of strippers in the United States since the only unionized strip club, San Francisco’s Lusty Lady, closed in 2013.

