Home World Usa, teenager opens fire at school in Nashville (Tennessee): six dead, including three children
World

Usa, teenager opens fire at school in Nashville (Tennessee): six dead, including three children

by admin
Usa, teenager opens fire at school in Nashville (Tennessee): six dead, including three children

Six dead – including three adults – and several children injured in a shooting that took place in private Christian school Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesse (USA). The Nashville school attacker was a woman, probably a teenager, with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. She was killed after a confrontation with the police as stated in a police tweet. According to rescuers, there are “several patients”, but their conditions are not yet clear. The institute is attended by about 200 students, from kindergarten to sixth grade. Last week, however, two school officials were killed in a shooting at a high school in the city, East High School. On March 20, one student was killed and another was injured when another student opened fire at a school in Dallas, Texas.

Previous Article

“I am your warrior, vote for me and you will be avenged”: Trump’s speech at the rally in Texas

See also  U.S. biomilitarization campaign raises concerns at multilateral international conference

You may also like

Depeche Mode, review of their album Memento Mori...

Udinese – From Bijol’s injury to the always...

There has been a shooting at a school...

Pope sends video greeting to young students: change...

Five mistakes you might be making when washing...

Shooting in Nishville 6 people killed | Info

Anna Giugliano’s play at Humanitas

In-depth interpretation of the price increase of Thailand...

Ginebras, critical of his album Who is Billie...

Chapter 4, review of the film in Mondo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy