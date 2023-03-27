Six dead – including three adults – and several children injured in a shooting that took place in private Christian school Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesse (USA). The Nashville school attacker was a woman, probably a teenager, with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. She was killed after a confrontation with the police as stated in a police tweet. According to rescuers, there are “several patients”, but their conditions are not yet clear. The institute is attended by about 200 students, from kindergarten to sixth grade. Last week, however, two school officials were killed in a shooting at a high school in the city, East High School. On March 20, one student was killed and another was injured when another student opened fire at a school in Dallas, Texas.