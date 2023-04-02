Home World USA, Tennessee judge blocks the law against drag queen shows: “Excessively restricts freedom of expression”
World

USA, Tennessee judge blocks the law against drag queen shows: “Excessively restricts freedom of expression”

by admin
USA, Tennessee judge blocks the law against drag queen shows: “Excessively restricts freedom of expression”

A federal judge in Memphis, Tennessee, has temporarily blocked the entry into force of a law that aimed to limit the performances of drag queens in the state, arguing that it was a measure “too vague and excessively prohibitive against freedom of expression”. The American media report it.

Texas Republican who wrote an anti-drag bill filmed dressing up as a woman

news/usa_giudice_tennessee_blocca_legge_contro_show_drag_queen-12733064/&el=player_ex_12673793″>

The law was passed in February by the governor of the state, the Republican, Bill Lee, the latest in a series of measures against drag queens approved in recent months by about 15 states led by the Grand old party. Performers, artists and activists have criticized the measures accusing them of being unconstitutional and at risk of causing further harassment and violence against gay and transgender people.

See also  Relevant parties to the Iran nuclear agreement launch the eighth round of U.S.-Iran resumption negotiations

You may also like

Baraka Bahar on the Red Star offer and...

Is bacon bad for the heart | Magazine

Iran, women without veils “will be prosecuted without...

Didactics, tour and dance in the school trip...

The wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached...

Details of the death of a high school...

Igor Duljaj on the defeat of Partizan against...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 02 April...

Ukraine, direct – Russia takes over the presidency...

Dušan Vlahović on the bench for Juventus |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy