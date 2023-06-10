Usa, the American Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski died

Theodore J. Kaczynski, the ‘Unabomber’ who from 1978 to 1995 terrorized the United States by attacking academics, businessmen and civilians with homemade bombs, killing three and wounding 23 with the stated aim of causing collapse” of the modern social order” died in prison at the age of 81. The brings it back New York Times, citing a statement from a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. in a federal prison in North Carolina and his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Sentenced to life in prison after nearly 20 years on the run

The Unabomber was serving a life sentence he was sentenced to in 1996 after evading capture for nearly 20 years. The US terrorist and serial killer, who

he had been a writer and former academic, sent explosive postal parcels with which he killed three people and injured 23 others, a madness that went on for 18 years, between 1978 and 1995.