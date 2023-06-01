Usa, the body of a nun intact after 4 years. Faithful on pilgrimage. The Church: “Let’s investigate”

9
NEW YORK – In a country torn apart by massacres, shootings and calls for civil war, there is also room for the birth of a new place of pilgrimage: Gower, a village of a thousand inhabitants 70 kilometers from Kansas Cityin the rural state of Missouri. For ten days, hundreds of faithful queued up to touch even with a single finger the exhumed body of Suor Wilhelmina Lancasterthe African American founder of Benedictine Sisters of Marywho died in May 2019, aged 95.
