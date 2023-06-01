Home » Usa, the body of a nun intact after 4 years. Faithful on pilgrimage. The Church: “Let’s investigate”
World

Usa, the body of a nun intact after 4 years. Faithful on pilgrimage. The Church: “Let’s investigate”

by admin
Usa, the body of a nun intact after 4 years. Faithful on pilgrimage. The Church: “Let’s investigate”

NEW YORK – In a country torn apart by massacres, shootings and calls for civil war, there is also room for the birth of a new place of pilgrimage: Gower, a village of a thousand inhabitants 70 kilometers from Kansas Cityin the rural state of Missouri. For ten days, hundreds of faithful queued up to touch even with a single finger the exhumed body of Suor Wilhelmina Lancasterthe African American founder of Benedictine Sisters of Marywho died in May 2019, aged 95.

See also  Should we ban the import of Russian crude oil?There is also a feud within the U.S. government - WSJ

You may also like

Argentina, stewardess launches fake bomb threat on an...

Sloboda remained without club president | Sport

Daily horoscope for June 1, 2023 | Fun

Tragic epilogue for the disappearance of the pregnant...

Palermo continues to plan for next season, and...

Novak Djokovic apologized to the audience for his...

This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” approached Okinawa,...

Three habits for a healthy body | Magazine

North Korea, Kim’s sister: the satellite will go...

Artem Uss escaped from a criminal group in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy