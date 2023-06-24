Home » Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion for water pollution with Pfas
World

Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion for water pollution with Pfas

by admin
Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion for water pollution with Pfas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chemical and manufacturing giant 3M has reached a $10.3 billion settlement over allegations it contaminated the drinking water of several American cities with so-called chemical products forever (Pfas) used from fire fighting foam to non-stick coatings.

Under the agreement, 3M will pay the sum over 13 years to all cities, counties and villages to test and clean up perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in public water supplies.

The company does not admit liability

The company, which is facing about 4,000 lawsuits from US states and local authorities over PFAS contamination, has not admitted any liability. 3M said the deal covers remediation for water suppliers who have detected the chemicals in question “at any level or may do so in the future.”

Chemical company president Mike Roman said the deal “was a major step forward” as part of the company’s 2020 decision to phase out Pfoa (perfluorooctanoic acid) and Pfoa (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). , perfluoroalkyls, and to invest “in water filtration technology in our manufacturing chemical operations.”

The risks of Pfas

Described as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade naturally in the environment, i PFAS they have been linked to a number of health problems, including liver and immune system damage and some types of cancer.

See also  Ecuador dead and wounded in indigenous protest against the government

You may also like

Stefan Marković retired, Aleksandar Đorđević announced Sport

Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

The Olympic champion and the kidnapped children: acquitted

Ex Udinese – Official: Bram Nuytinck is a...

Margelletti: “Prigozhin wants to replace Putin and win...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14...

Zvezde Granda finalists | Fun

Peach’s performance at Music Week | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy