Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion for water pollution with Pfas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chemical and manufacturing giant 3M has reached a $10.3 billion settlement over allegations it contaminated the drinking water of several American cities with so-called chemical products forever (Pfas) used from fire fighting foam to non-stick coatings.

Under the agreement, 3M will pay the sum over 13 years to all cities, counties and villages to test and clean up perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in public water supplies.

The company does not admit liability

The company, which is facing about 4,000 lawsuits from US states and local authorities over PFAS contamination, has not admitted any liability. 3M said the deal covers remediation for water suppliers who have detected the chemicals in question “at any level or may do so in the future.”

Chemical company president Mike Roman said the deal “was a major step forward” as part of the company’s 2020 decision to phase out Pfoa (perfluorooctanoic acid) and Pfoa (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid). , perfluoroalkyls, and to invest “in water filtration technology in our manufacturing chemical operations.”

The risks of Pfas

Described as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade naturally in the environment, i PFAS they have been linked to a number of health problems, including liver and immune system damage and some types of cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

