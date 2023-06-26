USA, the Coast Guard opens an investigation into the implosion of the Titan

An investigation to understand what caused the Titan submarine to implode. The United States Coast Guard opened it, a few hours after the investigation announced by Canada following the accident of the submarine carrying five people towards the wreck of the Titanic. The ship that had launched it was in fact flying the Canadian flag and had left from a Canadian port, even if the tragedy occurred in international waters.

US Coast Guard Captain Jason Neubauer, lead investigator, said recovery operations are underway and the crash site has been mapped. He did not provide a timeline for the investigation.

The investigators are working closely with other national and international investigative authorities, including the US National Transportation Safety Council and Canada’s Transportation Safety Council.

