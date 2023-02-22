A daughter of Malcolm X, the civil rights activist who was murdered 58 years ago, has announced she plans to sue the FBI, CIA, New York City police and others over her father’s death. Ilyasah Shabazz accused various New York and federal government agencies of fraudulently withholding evidence that “conspired and executed a plan to assassinate Malcolm X.” “For years, our family has fought for the truth about her murder to come to light,” Shabazz said at a press conference at the site of her father’s murder, now a Malcolm X memorial.