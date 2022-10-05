The race to the Midterm for the Republican party is still complicated. After investigations involving Trumpian candidates who attempted to subvert the 2020 presidential election result, another scandal engulfs the campaign of Herschel Walker, vying for a seat in the Senate in Georgia. A career as a highly successful former professional football player, Walker’s political career began in 2014 and reached its peak with Trump’s appointment as sports council chairman. At this year’s Midterm he will try to make his way to the Senate by running in Georgia, his home state, and running against the outgoing Democratic senator, Raphael Warnock.

Walker’s political agenda, at least on civil rights, revolves around issues dear to the most radical wing of the Republican party: ban on abortions after 15 weeks, against same-sex marriages, against the “Green New Deal” proposed by the administration Biden to mitigate the effects of climate change and to militarize the border with Mexico to “make the United States safer”. Some of his phrases during the election campaign divided public opinion. In particular, his comments on abortion appeared very harsh: “There are no differences between rape, incest or the health of the mother,” he said last May. Positions that are little use to recover the disadvantage on the Democratic candidate, but which make him one of the favorites of the Republican electorate.

Yesterday the site was online Daily Beast revealed that he was contacted by the aspiring senator’s ex-girlfriend. The story of the woman, who figures as anonymous, is this: in 2009 the two were about to have a child and the former football player insisted that she rush to the clinic to have an abortion. Apparently these claims were backed up by a $ 575 receipt from the clinic where she went for the surgery, a speedy recovery note signed by the former football player, and her earl’s bank receipt with a $ 700 refund. dollars from Walker’s account. The version of the online site was also confirmed by a friend of the girl who took care of her after the operation. The possible new US Senator vehemently rejected the allegations Daily Beast calling them “an attempt by a Democratic Party activist disguised as a journalist to destroy my reputation” and threatened to sue the news site.

This accusation is not the only hindrance in the race to Washington for the Republican candidate. On Twitter, Walker was also forced to suffer friendly fire from his son, Christian. In a series of videos published on her channel, the young man, an influencer with almost 300,000 followers, ordered his father to “stop lying and behave as if I were a moral, Christian and honest person. You have lived your life destroying that of others ». The references concern the life that Walker had with his ex-wife Cindy De Angelis Grossman, with whom he had, in fact, Christian. “My mother and I would greatly appreciate if Herschel Walker stopped lying and fooling us. You’re not a family man if you leave home to go fuck a lot of women, threaten to kill us and force us to move six times in six months to escape your violence. ” Asked about his son’s comments, Walker said, “I will always love my son no matter what happens.”

At the moment the GOP exponent is lagging behind his rival by 1.9 percentage points in the polls. The comeback now seems even more difficult. He who knows if he will be able to clean up his image or if, as Francis Bacon said, he will end up like the bad man who looks even worse than he is when he pretends to be a saint.