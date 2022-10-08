Home World Usa, the false heiress Anna Sorokin comes out of prison
World

Usa, the false heiress Anna Sorokin comes out of prison

by admin
Usa, the false heiress Anna Sorokin comes out of prison

Anna Sorokin, the scammer convicted of masquerading as a German heiress and defrauding wealthy New Yorkers, has been released from prison but remains under the supervision of US immigration authorities. To the 31-year-old Russian, whom she called herself by her closest friends Anna Delveyhas been requested to pay a deposit of 10 thousand dollars, to provide a residential address where he will stay for the duration of his case and to refrain from posting on social media

Netflix ends up in court for ‘Inventing Anna’: the friend of the real Anna sues him

by by the Spettacoli editorial staff

Famous for becoming the subject of the Netflix TV series, “inventin anna“Sorokin is on trial for aggravated theft and services, after falsely claiming to be the daughter of a wealthy diplomat and possessing a $ 67 million fortune overseas. According to prosecutors, she cheated records and lied. to many banks, luxury hotels and upper middle class residents of Manhattan, stealing a total of $ 275,000.

New York, the fake heiress who defrauded banks and hotels sentenced

by GIOVANNI GAGLIARDI

She was held by the Immigration and Customs Enforecement (Ice) from last March 2021, until this week the immigration judge Charles Conroy authorized her release, claiming that the validity period of her visa in the United States had been exceeded and that she had to be repatriated to Germany. After the order was issued by Conroy, Sorokin’s lawyer, Duncan Levinsaid in a statement that Sorokin “is thrilled to get out and focus on appealing against his wrongful conviction.”

See also  Iran is seeking membership of the Brics group of emerging countries

You may also like

Pope receives Swiss pastoral director: walking with youth,...

Pope sends condolences over attack on kindergarten in...

_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Usa, new limits on semiconductor exports to China

Elon Musk has the “solution” for Taiwan too:...

Crimean bridge, who is behind the attack: the...

U.S. Philadelphia apologizes for unethical medical experiments

Iran, France invites its citizens to leave the...

Germany’s import price index soars in August due...

The cost of iPhone 14 parts has increased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy