Anna Sorokin, the scammer convicted of masquerading as a German heiress and defrauding wealthy New Yorkers, has been released from prison but remains under the supervision of US immigration authorities. To the 31-year-old Russian, whom she called herself by her closest friends Anna Delveyhas been requested to pay a deposit of 10 thousand dollars, to provide a residential address where he will stay for the duration of his case and to refrain from posting on social media

Netflix ends up in court for ‘Inventing Anna’: the friend of the real Anna sues him by by the Spettacoli editorial staff

August 30, 2022



Famous for becoming the subject of the Netflix TV series, “inventin anna“Sorokin is on trial for aggravated theft and services, after falsely claiming to be the daughter of a wealthy diplomat and possessing a $ 67 million fortune overseas. According to prosecutors, she cheated records and lied. to many banks, luxury hotels and upper middle class residents of Manhattan, stealing a total of $ 275,000.

New York, the fake heiress who defrauded banks and hotels sentenced by GIOVANNI GAGLIARDI

09 Maggio 2019



She was held by the Immigration and Customs Enforecement (Ice) from last March 2021, until this week the immigration judge Charles Conroy authorized her release, claiming that the validity period of her visa in the United States had been exceeded and that she had to be repatriated to Germany. After the order was issued by Conroy, Sorokin’s lawyer, Duncan Levinsaid in a statement that Sorokin “is thrilled to get out and focus on appealing against his wrongful conviction.”