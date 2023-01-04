The first transgender woman was executed in Missouri. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was also the first person executed in 2023. The death was declared at 6:51 pm local time, in the penitentiary of Bonne Terre, in the state of Missouri. McLaughlin had been tried for the murder of her partner, committed in 2003, in the suburbs of Saint-Louis, before her transition which then took place in prison.

At the end of the trial in 2006, jurors found her guilty of the murder, but could not agree on the sentence to be imposed. The judge had therefore decided to maintain the death penalty, as the states of Missouri and Indiana are the only ones to authorize magistrates to pronounce death sentences in the absence of the unanimity of the jury.

The death penalty was carried out despite Amber McLaughlin’s lawyers having asked the Republican governor, Mike Parson, to commute the sentence to life imprisonment. In a letter they highlighted the abuse suffered as a child by the adoptive family, which accentuated the inner struggle for one’s gender identity. According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), no openly transgender person had yet been executed in the United States