WASHINGTON. The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s role in the illegal payment to buy the silence of the porn star who threatened to reveal their affair will not convene today: writes the New York Times quoting two people familiar with the dossier. A circumstance which, according to the newspaper, suggests that any indictment against the former president could arrive as soon as possible tomorrow.

Even if the grand jury meets on Thursday, Insider’s sources said it is unlikely that a vote will be held to indict the former president over the affair of paying porn star Stormy Daniels under the table.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s staff is preparing for its “new normal”, that is, an electoral campaign under the weight of one or more indictments. The various legal events have somehow galvanized the former president, offering him the opportunity to go back to attacking everything and everyone and above all attracting the attention of all the media. Since Saturday, that is, since Trump feared his arrest, his electoral campaign has collected 1.5 million dollars in donations from his supporters. The president’s advisers – reports the Washington Post – are trying to leverage and capitalize on the newfound enthusiasm around Trump but are aware of the risks of an electoral campaign marked by legal obstacles and possible indictments.