Home World Usa, the grand jury does not meet: the decision on Trump is postponed
World

Usa, the grand jury does not meet: the decision on Trump is postponed

by admin
Usa, the grand jury does not meet: the decision on Trump is postponed

WASHINGTON. The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s role in the illegal payment to buy the silence of the porn star who threatened to reveal their affair will not convene today: writes the New York Times quoting two people familiar with the dossier. A circumstance which, according to the newspaper, suggests that any indictment against the former president could arrive as soon as possible tomorrow.

Trump between fear of prison and desire to return to the vote

Lucia Announced

Even if the grand jury meets on Thursday, Insider’s sources said it is unlikely that a vote will be held to indict the former president over the affair of paying porn star Stormy Daniels under the table.

The analysis

Usa, Trump and the hour x: what can happen if they incriminate him and what effects it will have in the race for the White House

by our correspondent Alberto Simoni

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s staff is preparing for its “new normal”, that is, an electoral campaign under the weight of one or more indictments. The various legal events have somehow galvanized the former president, offering him the opportunity to go back to attacking everything and everyone and above all attracting the attention of all the media. Since Saturday, that is, since Trump feared his arrest, his electoral campaign has collected 1.5 million dollars in donations from his supporters. The president’s advisers – reports the Washington Post – are trying to leverage and capitalize on the newfound enthusiasm around Trump but are aware of the risks of an electoral campaign marked by legal obstacles and possible indictments.

See also  Polish ambassador Anna Maria Anders: “Ukraine will be a new Afghanistan for Russia”

You may also like

Panetta and Visco: the ECB narrow must be...

There was a shipwreck of migrants off the...

The last images of the boat before the...

A B-52 bomber on a mission over central...

Russia launches another drone offensive against Ukraine

Lords of the Fallen offers us a look...

Details of the attack on Filip Kljajić in...

The Americans Highly Suspect will visit us in...

Palermo, 4-hour strike by Amat over meal voucher...

Argentinian soccer player addicted to cocaine | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy