Home » Usa, the Great Escape from the metropolis. The population has never decreased so much since 1990. And it is alarming for crime
World

Usa, the Great Escape from the metropolis. The population has never decreased so much since 1990. And it is alarming for crime

by admin
Usa, the Great Escape from the metropolis. The population has never decreased so much since 1990. And it is alarming for crime

NEW YORK – “Escape from the city” is not the title of a new distressing American film, but the picture that emerges from sociological research: according to the report published by Economic Innovation Grouptwo million people fled large American cities between 2020 and 2022. The great escape began in the midst of the pandemic, when the lockdown and remote working emptied hundreds of thousands of offices.

See also  Hong Kong's epidemic control eases: 'stressed' SAR government announces resumption of customs clearance with the world - BBC News

You may also like

Biden: «My plan is to run again in...

Attack in Japan, paper bomb thrown during a...

Meloni in Ethiopia: “Crucial for Italy to return...

Explosion at the Kishida rally. Japanese premier brought...

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique haven’t spoken in...

Honor Among Thieves, Film Review

Fumio Kishida’s speech at the scene of the...

Vegetarians in Sicily, handbook for not feeling like...

Denver will play against Minnesota in the first...

Udinese – Tomorrow we take the field /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy