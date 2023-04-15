Usa, the Great Escape from the metropolis. The population has never decreased so much since 1990. And it is alarming for crime

8
NEW YORK – “Escape from the city” is not the title of a new distressing American film, but the picture that emerges from sociological research: according to the report published by Economic Innovation Grouptwo million people fled large American cities between 2020 and 2022. The great escape began in the midst of the pandemic, when the lockdown and remote working emptied hundreds of thousands of offices.
See also Hong Kong's epidemic control eases: 'stressed' SAR government announces resumption of customs clearance with the world - BBC News