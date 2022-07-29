The American Chamber approved, with a slight margin of votes, the law to prohibit the sale of assault weapons in the United States, which expired in 2004 and was never renewed. It was reported on New York Times.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the measure, passed with 217 votes to 213, a “crucial step in the fight against the deadly epidemic of armed violence in our nation”.

Only two Republicans, Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick and New York’s Chris Jacobs, voted in favor alongside the Democrats. Five dems who have made their way. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is doomed to fail due to opposition from Republicans.

The law passed in the House – which bans the sale, production and transfer of assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition – has no chance of being passed by the Senate, where the support of 10 Republicans would be required.

However, the House victory is a way for Democrats to demonstrate to the electoral efforts to combat gun violence ahead of the Midterm election in November, after a series of massacres including that at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas. in which the killer used an assault rifle.