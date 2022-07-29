Home World Usa, the House approves the ban on assault weapons
World

Usa, the House approves the ban on assault weapons

by admin
Usa, the House approves the ban on assault weapons

The American Chamber approved, with a slight margin of votes, the law to prohibit the sale of assault weapons in the United States, which expired in 2004 and was never renewed. It was reported on New York Times.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the measure, passed with 217 votes to 213, a “crucial step in the fight against the deadly epidemic of armed violence in our nation”.

Only two Republicans, Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick and New York’s Chris Jacobs, voted in favor alongside the Democrats. Five dems who have made their way. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is doomed to fail due to opposition from Republicans.

USA: in 10 years arms manufacturers have earned 1 billion from semi-automatic shotguns

The law passed in the House – which bans the sale, production and transfer of assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition – has no chance of being passed by the Senate, where the support of 10 Republicans would be required.

However, the House victory is a way for Democrats to demonstrate to the electoral efforts to combat gun violence ahead of the Midterm election in November, after a series of massacres including that at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas. in which the killer used an assault rifle.

See also  Flavored tobacco: the EU proposes a ban on sales

You may also like

Pope to the natives of the North: “From...

Russian soldiers castrating Ukrainian prisoners. Videos of the...

Usa: floods in Kentucky, six children among the...

Migrants and the hybrid war of the Russians:...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 30 July

Since the fall of Draghi, the arrivals of...

In the first half of this year, the...

Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash...

Austria, the doctor threatened by the No Vax...

Kishida visits the United States at the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy