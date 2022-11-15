The death of Shireen Abu Akleh opens an unusual precedent for US diplomacy and justice. Wshington will investigate Israel to understand how the reporter died, hit, according to independent reports and investigations, by a bullet from an Israeli barrel. The death of the journalist, born in Palestine but naturalized in the United States, marks a small rift in relations between the two countries.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that the US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the investigation as a “grave mistake” and swearing not to cooperate. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not comment and no details were given on when an investigation might start and what it would involve, or what its consequences might be. But an FBI investigation into Israeli actions would be an unexpected step in the right direction, albeit unprecedented. A US investigation would follow months of pressure from Abu Akleh’s family and US lawmakers, disappointed by the inconclusive results of a previous Israeli military investigation into the death of the prominent correspondent last May. Abu Akleh supporters accuse Israel of intentionally killing the 51-year-old and urged Washington to open a full investigation. But an investigation risks putting a strain on the solid partnership between the United States and Israel, at a time when Israel is preparing to form the right-most government in its history, which the United States regards with a more skeptical stance.

Gantz criticized the opening of a US Justice Department investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh, saying on Twitter that Israel has made it clear to the US that “we will not cooperate with any external investigation.” Gantz, who is preparing to step down after the elections that brought former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power earlier this month, was defense minister when Abu Akleh was killed. A Palestinian from Jerusalem, who followed Israeli operations in the occupied West Bank for a quarter of a century, Abu Akleh was a well-known name for many Middle Eastern Arabs. Her death sparked outrage around the world, turning the spotlight on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting the veteran reporter. The reporter was wearing a helmet and a protective vest that read “press” when she was shot while covering an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp. In September, Israel first recognized that Israeli fire likely killed Abu Akleh. But the military refused to accept responsibility for her death, vigorously denying allegations that a soldier targeted her and refusing to investigate the people involved.

Israel: We most likely killed reporter Shireen Abu Akleh 05 September 2022



A previous State Department assessment also found that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli military post, but was too damaged to be sure.

A series of independent investigations by the United Nations and international media, including the Associated Press, found that Israeli troops likely fired that bullet. Palestinian Foreign Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the US investigation. A spokesperson for outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid declined to comment, and even former Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is expected to return to lead the country in the coming weeks, had no immediate comment. Abu Akleh’s brother, Tony Abu Akleh, told Al Jazeera that the family is optimistic about the news of a US investigation, saying it is “very important to hold those responsible accountable and prevent similar crimes. Let’s hope this is a turning point in the investigation into Shireen’s death. We hope that the US will use all the investigative means in their possession to find answers to Shireen’s killing and to bring those responsible for this atrocity to justice ».

The Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the news of the investigation, expressing the hope that “our nation finally holds Israel responsible for its violence against American citizens, journalists and other civilians.” It is not uncommon for the FBI or other US investigators to investigate unnatural deaths or injuries of US citizens overseas, particularly if they are government employees. However, such separate investigations are not the rule and it is extremely rare for them to occur in a US allied country such as Israel, which Washington recognizes as a credible and independent judicial system. Human rights groups have long accused the Israeli military of failing to properly investigate the atrocities committed by its troops and of rarely holding them accountable. Israel claims its investigations are independent and professional.