Usa, the Pentagon has received "hundreds of reports of UFOs"

Usa, the Pentagon has received “hundreds of reports of UFOs”

A new Pentagon office created to keep track of UFOs, an acronym that stands for “unidentified flying objects”, announced that it had had “hundreds of reports” but at the moment “no evidence of the existence of alien life”
The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (Aaro), which deals with detections not in the sky but also under water or in space, was established after the US director of national intelligence reported in June 2021 that among between 2004 and 2021 there were over «144 encounters» 80 of which were captured by multiple sensors. Since then, “we’ve received many more reports,” Bureau Director Sean Kirkpatrick said. An updated report from National Intelligence is expected later this year.

