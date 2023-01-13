NEW YORK – The United States has seen reports of unidentified objects triple in one year. The news, which seems to come back like a game of goose, presents a novelty compared to the past: the sightings of possible “Ufo” taken into consideration were not made by drunks who could not distinguish the sidewalk from the street on a summer night or sleepless looking out the window, but by military personnel, ship crew members of the US Navy and jet pilots of the Air Force.