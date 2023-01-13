Home World Usa, the return of the “aliens”: sightings tripled. And the Pentagon is investigating
World

Usa, the return of the “aliens”: sightings tripled. And the Pentagon is investigating

by admin
Usa, the return of the “aliens”: sightings tripled. And the Pentagon is investigating

NEW YORK – The United States has seen reports of unidentified objects triple in one year. The news, which seems to come back like a game of goose, presents a novelty compared to the past: the sightings of possible “Ufo” taken into consideration were not made by drunks who could not distinguish the sidewalk from the street on a summer night or sleepless looking out the window, but by military personnel, ship crew members of the US Navy and jet pilots of the Air Force.

See also  Global market: German Chancellor firmly supports globalization, IMF once again lowered its economic growth forecast for next year

You may also like

Brazil, the attorney general calls for the opening...

The United States and Japan signed a space...

“He did not work during smart working hours”:...

Germany, Defense Minister Lambrecht one step away from...

Germany, Bild: Defense Minister Lambrecht towards resignation

Fukushima, Japan will release contaminated water into the...

Why don’t Chinese people consume? (Figure) Resident Income...

Elya, 6, died of a heart attack near...

Biden’s “document gate” fermentation: The US Department of...

“Let’s remove Bolsonaro’s US visa”: the appeal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy