Restrictions introduced by remain in effect Donald Trump during the emergency of the Covid pandemic to block migrants at the border with the Mexico: the so-called Title 42. The Supreme Court a conservative majority accepted the request of the Republican states to keep them considering that their abolition – this is the theory supported by the Republican prosecutors of the Grand Old Party – would have caused a wave of new arrivals, putting the border under further pressure.

The essays have pronounced themselves for the maintenance of the stakes with five votes in favor and four against: Neil Gorsuch, a judge nominated by Donald Trump, voted together with the three liberal judges. In granting the Republicans’ request, the Supreme Court pledged to hear arguments about the measure in February or March and decide whether or not states can intervene. In fact it means that the restrictions will certainly remain in force for months, or at least until there is a final decision.

President Bidenthrough the White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, commented that the ordinance has long since exhausted its function, but the Court’s decision must still be respected. In the meantime – he says – he is preparing to “manage the border in a safe, orderly and humane way when at the end of the Title 42 it will be revoked”. And then he launched an appeal: “Title 42 is a health measure” and to solve the problems of the immigration system there is “a need for Congress to approve a broad reform”.