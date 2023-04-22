Usa, the Supreme Court retains access to the abortion pill for now

New York – Access to the abortion pill does not change, at least for now, in the United States. This was established by the Supreme Court, blocking the application of the sentence of a Texas judge which forbade it, and the subsequent limitations imposed by the Court of Appeal. However, the decision is temporary, and will remain in effect only until the current lawsuit has finished its proceedings.

What had happened

In recent days the federal judge of Texas Matthew Kacsmaryknominated by Trump, had banned the use of the mifepristonebecause in his view the federal agency Food and Drug Administration he was wrong to approve it, as it was not safe for those who hired it. He had done so following a lawsuit filed by theAlleance for Hippocratic Medicine, group of doctors against abortion. Mifepristone is typically given together with another substance, the misoprostolto terminate pregnancy in the first 12 weeks, and has been used by over five million women in the United States.

Immediately after the ruling, the FDA had appealed to the Court of Appeals of Fifth Circuiti.e. that of New Orleans, to allow the pill to remain available on the market. The judges had authorized it, however by imposing a series of limitations, including the one that could not be sent, but only taken in person. At that point the federal government had mobilized, asking the Supreme Court to intervene to resolve the dispute.

Judge Alito

The case ended up in the hands of the judge Alito, that is, the one who had written the sentence with which the highest court of the United States had annulled its previous decision Roe vs. Wade, effectively making abortion illegal at the federal level and deferring the authority to regulate it to the individual fifty states. The magistrate has now ruled, establishing that the pill will remain accessible in the United States as it has been until now, but only until the matter is legally resolved. The Court of Appeal of New Orleans set May 17 as the day hearings on the original Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine lawsuit will begin. Then the mifepristone it will continue to be available until the final judgment of the Fifth Circuit court. However it will be pronounced, however, it is logical to expect that the case will then return to the Supreme Court for the final sentence.

Biden exults: “I will continue to fight for women”

President Joe Biden comments satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court: “I will continue to fight against the attacks on women guided by politics” because the “stakes could not be higher”.