Usa, the Supreme Court: “Universities can no longer favor ethnic minorities in admissions”

The US Supreme Court demolishes the affirmative action. With a sentence of 6 (conservatives) against three (liberals), the US judges have decided that American universities and colleges cannot take into account the “race” to evaluate admissions. The verdict was the most eagerly awaited of this summer session of the Supreme Court and requires a change on how US universities will regulate enrollments in the near future.

Affirmative action is a tool with which the United States aimed to promote the participation of people with ethnic identities in contexts in which they are minorities. Affirmative action was imposed in the 1960s thanks to the action of President Kennedy and then of Lyndon Johnson to overcome discrimination and the inability of blacks to access college. The first time the phrase was used was in 1961 when JFK created the Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity, it was a black lawyer, Hobart Taylor jr who pinned the phrase affirmative action in the margin of the president’s executive order.

In the second half of the 1970s, the Supreme Court had confirmed the application of the «method» arguing the need for more inclusive classes.

The case discussed by the Supreme Court is linked to two episodes at Harvard and at the public university of North Carolina. In practice, the Court overturned a 2003 ruling (Grutter v. Bollinger) in which the judges of the time said that ethnicity should be considered a factor in the admissions process because universities needed to keep campuses as inclusive and heterogeneous as possible.

The ruling, although it deprives the affirmative action of a sort of automatism to protect the black minority, nevertheless has several nuances. The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, did not say that the previous rulings are entirely superseded, “except in principle.” According to Roberts, in fact, both Harvard and North Carolina University do not have sufficient clarity in their admissions programs, “they fail to illustrate the objectives and contain racial stereotypes”.

However, the decision seems to leave universities discretion and absolutely does not reject the idea of ​​having more inclusive campuses. In practice, the issue is linked to the fact that college candidates will no longer have to indicate in their application form (generally made by December of the last year of high school) which ethnic component they belong to. However, they will be able to continue to tell in the introductory essay – mandatory in any college selection process – about their life and school experiences, how much belonging to a certain social class, ethnicity or sexual minority has affected their education. Colleges will then be able to take this into consideration when evaluating admissions.

However, the decision is a blow to the country’s largest and most important universities as consideration of ethnicity allowed them to build inclusive campuses. The universities hardest hit by the ruling are those where there is more competition to enter, now fearing that there will now be a decrease in applications from minority students.

Universities that take ethnicity into account in their admissions policies include, for example, Yale, Brown University, Harvard, Columbia University, the University of Chicago and Pennsylvania as well as Dartmouth.

The Biden administration had argued that affirmative action also has an impact on the military as the training of top executives depends on prestigious academies such as West Point that follow this policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

