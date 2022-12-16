New York – Italy is also included in the 13,173 hitherto secret documents on the assassination of President John Kennedy in Dallas, published yesterday evening by the American National Archives. They range from the alleged links with our country of Clay Shaw, the only suspect tried and cleared of the murder, to the concern that our country was being used to send weapons to Cuba. These are not revelations that help to understand how it was hatched the conspiracy against the head of the White House, like most of the papers released, but they explain the truly global reach of that tragedy.

In 1992 Congress approved the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which in the name of transparency ordered the publication of all documents still remained secret on Kennedy’s assassination, in order to clarify and possibly put an end to conspiracy theories. The distribution of the cards should have taken place by October 2017, but first Trump and then Biden postponed it, for security reasons. Now the review has been completed and 13,173 documents have been released, or about 70% of those still remained secret. With this latest act, 97% of the nearly five million pages written about the November 22, 1963 assassination attempt has been made available to the public. What remains has been lost or is still protected by secrecy, and therefore the most hardened skeptics will remain suspicious anyway. However, most of the scholars who are analyzing the papers said they did not expect news capable of rewriting history, because the truth had already been disclosed and Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone.

Some news could come from his mysterious six-day trip to Mexico City, where a few weeks before the attack he had seen Cuban and Soviet spies intercepted by the CIA and the FBI. However, two KGB agents admit that they had recruited the ex marine, but had not given him any assignment, least of all the killing of the president, because he was too unstable and unreliable. Then there are over 50,000 pages about his personality and his story, which perhaps the intelligence agencies knew more about than they admitted. Finally, something could be discovered about George Jaonnides, a CIA agent involved both in the Dallas investigation and in the espionage operations to overthrow Fidel Castro.

Italy is mentioned on at least six occasions. Perhaps the most curious is that of Clay Shaw, the New Orleans businessman accused by prosecutor Jim Garrison of conspiring with the CIA and activists David Ferrie and Guy Banister to organize the plot, and then acquitted in 1969. On March 5 of the 1967 Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera had published articles in which they spoke of Shaw’s relations with the World Commercial Center, suspected of being in reality a cover operation of the CIA in our country, like the Permidex company, to transfer used funds in espionage operations. The secret agents had investigated, but had not found confirmations, as reported in a cable dated March 8.

Another interesting document reveals the existence of “a small Cuban colony in Italy, actively engaged in military revolutionary activities intended for Fidel”. The suspicion is that a certain Josè Antonio had made purchases of weapons and airplanes in England, France and Italy. Even here no confirmations are found, but the author of the cable undertakes to continue the investigation.

Another document, however dating back to the 1950s, describes the attempt by the Communist Party of the Free Territory of Trieste to use Unità to publish embarrassing photos of the then American ambassador to Italy, Clare Luce. They were images in which she appeared naked, but it was probably a fake that portrayed a dancer. A cable instead describes the role of Annie De Quendoz, defined as “lover of both Che Guevara and Fidel”. Then there is a document that responds to the request for possible traces of Oswald in Italy, and one that lists the Cuban diplomats serving in the Rome embassies at the Italian state and the Vatican. It was already known that Giulio Andreotti, Minister of Defense at the time of the attack, had asked the American services for information on the rifle used to kill Kennedy, because he suspected it was a Mannlicher Carcano arrived from Italy.