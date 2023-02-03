Home World Usa, they thought she was dead but she wakes up. She was in the body bag
World

Usa, they thought she was dead but she wakes up. She was in the body bag

by admin

They believed her dead and had started funeral procedures, transporting her body to a funeral home. Instead the woman was alive and she woke up inside a body bag. This is what happened in Iowa in recent days.

The 66-year-old woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had been pronounced dead by staff at an Alzheimer’s facility. According to local media reports, at the end of last year the woman’s health had deteriorated so much that she had been transferred to a nursing home. A few days after her transfer, the nursing staff, failing to take her pulse, pronounced her dead.

The woman had been placed in a body bag and transported to a funeral home. When an employee opened the bag, she noticed a movement in her chest. Shortly thereafter, paramedics detected a heartbeat. The woman was then taken back to the nursing home to receive the necessary assistance. She passed away however a few days later.

See also  Belarus pushes migrants to EU borders. "Unacceptable"

You may also like

UN, Tajani: Rome will host a summit on...

French Minister Boone in Rome: “The common goal...

Turkey, 14 university students sentenced in Istanbul for...

Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives....

Meloni in Berlin: “Yes to a sovereign wealth...

The Pope rebukes the leaders of South Sudan:...

Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La...

Jafar Panahi, the director in prison in Iran,...

Iran, director Panahi released from prison. He challenged...

France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy