Home » USA, thousands of people on the streets of Washington to ask for a ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people from all over the United States gathered at Washington to demonstrate in defense of Palestinian rights, for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the halt of American aid to Israel. The crowd, which gathered at Freedom Plaza near the White House, he shouted “Liberate Palestine!” and “ceasefire now!”, while fake coffins of Palestinian civilians were displayed on stage. According to the organizers, the demonstration – organized by groups for Palestinian rights, environmentalists and pacifists, anti-Zionist Jewish organizations – was attended by over 30,000 people.

No problem for the police who closed the roads all around the protest area. Yesterday, November 3, more than 50 activists were arrested after protesting in the offices of several US senators, demanding a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Gaza.

