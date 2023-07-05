USA, three shootings and 12 dead on Independence Day: a minor was also killed. Biden: “We need a tightening on weapons”

Three massacres and 12 dead. Il independence Day in United States was stained, again, with the blood shed by the Weapons. Three shootings in three different areas of the country turned the holiday into a day of death. The last recorded, in order of time, is the one that took place in Shreveportin Louisiana: Three people died and at least six were injured just before midnight on July 4th.

The first shootings had been recorded in different areas of Philadelphia, where five people were killed, while four others are injured. Police said they arrested a man wearing a bulletproof vest and who, they claim, opened fire at random, without a precise target. Furthermore, they would have been recovered in an alley a riflea pistol and other chargers of ammunition. It was later discovered that the killer had a Ar-15 assault rifle, capable of exploding hundreds of rounds in a few minutes. “We are frustrated and outraged” for the massacre, commented the mayor Jim Kenney.

Later, the town of was affected Fort Worthin Texas, where at least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting around midnight in a parking lot. “It’s too early to tell whether the shooting was gang-related, a domestic dispute or something else,” police said. When officers intervened, there was a large crowd in the Como neighborhood where the shooting took place.

Numbers that push up the number of shootings in the United States a 339 since the beginning of the year: quasi two every day. “We grieve for those who have lost their lives and as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for a day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” the president said. Joe Biden e la First Lady Jill Biden after the United States has “once again experienced a wave of tragic and absurd shootings, from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, from Baltimore a Lansingyes Wichita a Chicago“. The president then re-launched the warning to the Republicans for a tightening on weapons.