Usa, three shootings in one night between Alabama, Pennsylvania and Kentucky: the toll is at least six dead and over thirty injured

Six dead and thirty wounded in three different shootings that took place during the night in three different states: Alabama, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The worst thing happened to Dadville, Alabama, where four teenagers were killed during a birthday party and at least 28 were injured. Among the four victims also the brother of the birthday girl, 16-year-old Alexis.

Around the same time but a LouisvilleKentucky, two people were killed at Chickasaw Park, a usually very crowded place especially on weekends. At the moment the reasons that prompted the killer to act are not known, the police are still looking for him.

The latest episode in Pennsylvania, where two students were injured on the campus of the university Lincoln, Pennsylvania. Only on Friday a fourth episode: two young people, aged 22 and 17, were killed at a party in a university residence at James Madison University, in Virginia.