Usa, TikTok challenge in Buffalo: 4 teenagers crash with cars and die. One of the victims was a 14-year-old mother
World

The four teenagers killed after crashing their car in Buffalo, New York, would have died from a challenge on TikTok and among them was a very young 14-year-old mother.

According to US media reports, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed when the stolen Kia they were traveling in crashed.

In all, there were six in the car: in addition to the four victims, a 14-year-old who is in good condition at Erie County Medical Center, and the 16-year-old driver, hospitalized and then discharged, who is now accused of use. unauthorized vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property.

The fatal accident could be linked to a TikTok challenge, the so-called “Kia challenge” which according to the carmaker’s outlets encourages users to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

