Listen to the audio version of the article

About 10 “classified”, i.e. top secret, documents were found in Joe Biden’s old office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington think tank that takes its name from the US president himself. The papers date back to his vice presidential years and were unearthed in November. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked his Chicago colleague to declassify the documents, which were then turned over to the National Archives. Their identification took place a few days before the midterm elections, according to special adviser Richard Sauber. Biden had used the office on a regular basis, from mid-2017 to the start of his presidential campaign.

Trump: when will you search Biden’s house?

Sauber added that the White House is cooperating with the Justice Department and the National Archives, though neither institution has commented on the incident. Neither the precise total of the cards nor the contents is clear, even if the broadcaster CBS has highlighted that they do not include nuclear secrets. The Justice Department is handling, in a separate case, secret documents kept by former President Donald Trump at his Florida mansion. FBI agents conducted an authorized search last August 8 in the Mar-a-Lago villa, unearthing a hundred “classified” papers among thousands of other documents. Trump himself appeared furious at the news and calls for similar treatment for Biden: «When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s numerous homes, perhaps even the White House? These documents have absolutely not been declassified,” Trump wrote on social Truth, sharing the Cbs article with the revelations about the discovery in Biden’s office.