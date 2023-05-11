Usa, Trump attacks the EU: ‘It must give more money to Ukraine’

Donald Trump show. The former American president arrives in the wolf’s den, CNN, and at an hour and a half event in front of an audience of 400 Republican voters outlines the America that will come, if he returns to the White House, from politics foreign to domestic.

“I did an extraordinary job, that’s why I have to be re-elected”, begins the tycoon greeted by a standing ovation from his supporters. In great shape and much more lively – and at times offensive with the journalist who moderates the debate – compared to the rally held in the Mar-a-Lago residence immediately after the historic indictment in the Stormy Daniels case, the former US president has something for everyone . Starting from Europe. “The EU must put more money into the war in Ukraine”, he attacks, accusing Brussels of taking advantage of the United States. “They think we’re stupid,” thunders Trump rattling off figures. “The US has invested 171 billion dollars, Europe has a lot of money, I want them to put in more”, he insists. If he were in the White House, he claims, “the war would be over in 24 hours”. But when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asks him who should win the conflict if Kiev or Russia doesn’t balk. “I want people to stop dying,” he just says. As for domestic politics, the tycoon urges the Republicans to provoke a default. “If they don’t give you the spending cuts you want, cause default,” he says, dictating the line of the Grand Old Party. And on the increase in energy prices, she proposes his recipe: “Auger, baby, auger”.

On the other hot topic, the January 6 insurrection, the former president maintains his position and defends the rioters, assuring that he would pardon many of them. It was a beautiful day. The problem is that crazy Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington didn’t want to deploy the National Guard”, he attacked. “I wanted to deploy 1,000 men, but they didn’t want to”, added the former president. “I asked to all demonstrators to keep the protest peaceful”, claimed Trump. On the next elections he concedes that he would accept any result “but only if the vote was correct”.

