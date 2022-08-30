Home World Usa, “Trump boasted that he knew about Macron’s sex life”
Usa, "Trump boasted that he knew about Macron's sex life"

Usa, “Trump boasted that he knew about Macron’s sex life”

Donald Trump allegedly boasted in private meetings that he had intelligence information on the “bad” sex life of French President Emmanuel Macron. It is unclear whether the information the tycoon allegedly referred to was actually collected by Intelligence and found among the documents seized in the FBI raid on Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
According to Rolling Stone, which revealed the story by citing two internal sources, the dossier concerning Macron was archived as “info re: President of France”. Beyond the sexual aspect, the news of the discovery of documents linked to Macron would be enough to trigger a diplomatic scandal between France and the United States.

The 007’s gathering of information about an ally is considered a “highly unusual” procedure. Trump and Macron never got along very well. The former American president had called his French counterpart a “rompic …” and, on one occasion, would have called it “wussy”, a slang form meaning “feminine”. Macron, 44, has been married since 2007 to Brigitte, 69, who was his personal teacher. The sources, however, added that Trump’s references to Macron’s sex life have always been general, without ever going into detail.

