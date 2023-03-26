“The New York Attorney is prosecuting me for nothing, it’s not a felony, it’s not a misdemeanor, it’s not a business. The District Attorney of New York, under the aegis and direction of the ‘justice department‘ of Washington DC, was investigating me for something that is not a crime, it is not a crime, it is not a misdemeanor”: in the first rally of his presidential campaign, at the Waco airport in Texas, Donald Trump attacked the prosecutor Alvin Bragg on the eve of the grand jury meeting that could decide on his indictment in the porn star case Stormy Daniel. “I never liked the horse face,” he offended her by dusting off an epithet he had already used against her.