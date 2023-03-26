Home World Usa, Trump in his first electoral rally in Texas: “The New York prosecutor is persecuting me but there is nothing”
World

Usa, Trump in his first electoral rally in Texas: “The New York prosecutor is persecuting me but there is nothing”

by admin
Usa, Trump in his first electoral rally in Texas: “The New York prosecutor is persecuting me but there is nothing”

“The New York Attorney is prosecuting me for nothing, it’s not a felony, it’s not a misdemeanor, it’s not a business. The District Attorney of New York, under the aegis and direction of the ‘justice department‘ of Washington DC, was investigating me for something that is not a crime, it is not a crime, it is not a misdemeanor”: in the first rally of his presidential campaign, at the Waco airport in Texas, Donald Trump attacked the prosecutor Alvin Bragg on the eve of the grand jury meeting that could decide on his indictment in the porn star case Stormy Daniel. “I never liked the horse face,” he offended her by dusting off an epithet he had already used against her.

Previous Article

Migrants, the video complaint of the NGO Sos Mediterannée: “Attacked by the Libyan coastguard in international waters during a rescue”

See also  The race for the leadership of NATO: the US on the hunt for a former premier

You may also like

Symptoms of anorexia and bulimia | Magazine

Russians received Iranian drones Info

is the son of Kirsty Buchanan, former consultant...

At least 29 migrants died in two new...

In Spain everyone wants a photo of the...

Inflation, if the war doesn’t end we will...

Steam: Sludge Life is free, it is a...

Moto3, crazy accident between Kelso and Holgado after...

Nuclear, the numbers of the Russian arsenal and...

U.S. President Joe Biden visits Canada for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy