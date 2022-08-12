WASHINGTON. Donald Trump is being investigated by the FBI for espionage. He reveals it Politico after reviewing the search warrant for the former president’s residence in Florida. According to the tycoon, the agents should not have raided, but they could ask for the documents because they were declassified. «Number one, it was all declassified – explains Trump on his social account Truth – Number two, they didn’t need to” seize “anything. They could have obtained it when they wanted without doing politics and break into Mar-a-Lago ». The documents “were in a safe place – he continues – with an extra padlock put in after they asked me for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the far-right site Breitbart unveiled the contents of the mandate in the former US president’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, and released the names of federal officials who coordinated the operation.

The document, which – according to the American media – was delivered by Trump or by people close to him, could endanger the lives of FBI agents. The Justice Department had attempted to obscure the names to ensure their safety.

Trump’s lawyers give the go ahead for the publication of the search warrant

The former US president did not oppose the publication of the mandate. The Department of Justice communicated this to the Florida federal judge, according to reports Cnn. The motion to make public the contents of the warrant and the list of material seized at the former president’s residence was announced yesterday by the Minister of Justice, Merrick Garland.

Wall Street Journal: Former president had confidential documents on Macron

Among the confidential documents seized from Donald Trump by the FBI there were also those on the “President of France”. The Wall Street Journal. According to the paper, the feds removed 11 files from the former president’s Florida residence, including some marked “top secret”. The FBI agents also allegedly took about 20 boxes of items, photo binders, a handwritten note and the document of the pardon granted to Trump to Roger Stone. According to the Washington Post, the FBI was looking for nuclear weapons records at Trump’s home.

Trump: They are all hoaxes, they just want to frame me

The tycoon, as usual, reacted with arrogance to the revelations of the Washington Post branded as a “hoax”. “The issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax and much more,” the former president attacked, accusing “the same squalid people “of being involved in a conspiracy against him. “Why didn’t the FBI allow my lawyers to be present at the search in Mar-a-Lago? He made them wait outside in the heat, he didn’t even let them get close. “Absolutely not”, they replied! Maybe to leave evidence? »Trump insinuated, reiterating the accusation to the feds of wanting to frame him.

The tycoon accuses Obama: he did too, but the national archives deny him

Donald Trump accuses his predecessor Barack Obama of bringing 33 million pages of confidential documents to Chicago, but the national archives deny him. “The big problem – added Trump – is what they will do with the 33 million pages of documents that President Obama has brought to Chicago”. But the administration (Nara) records have disavowed him, claiming to have the exclusive legal and physical custody of all Obama presidency documents, as required by law. About 30 million pages of unclassified documents are found in Chicago, while all classified documents are in Washington.