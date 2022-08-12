After the motion filed by the Justice Department and the green light from Donald Trump’s lawyers, the Florida federal court judge declassified the warrant with which FBI agents searched the former president’s residence.

Wp: “The FBI at Trump’s home was looking for documents on nuclear weapons”. Man killed who tried to break into an agency building 12 August 2022



The deed contains the reasons for the investigation and the list of the material seized. Reading the document confirms the advances of various US media. Trump is being investigated by the FBI for espionage, specifically for a possible violation of the Espionage Act, for having illegally stolen top secret material and concealed it in his private residence. The warrant and related material show that agents have removed a significant number of documents labeled “top secret” from the home of the former US president. It would involve over twenty boxes of documents identified as confidential and secret.

Trump replies: “They were all declassified documents”. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have gotten it anytime they wanted without getting involved in politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago.” She writes it on her social account Truth Donald Trump. “They were in a safe place, with an extra padlock put in after they asked me to,” he added.