Although it is November, the climate of the American Midterm elections is immediately heated: some Republicans close to Donald Trump have already begun to issue the warning that, if the results of the vote were to be delayed, it would be very suspicious. But it is precisely the former tenant of the White House to put the load of 90: “I will make a huge announcement on November 15 in Mar-a-Lago,” he said at a rally in Ohio, airing his re-nomination again. And, above all, he did not send them to tell the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He is “an animal,” he said at the political event in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. “He has impeached Me twice, for nothing,” he added, as if to justify himself. And then the prediction on the Mdterm elections: “I think there will be a big republican wave, starting from here,” he said referring to Ohio. The former president then showed the crowd of his supporters some polls that would indicate a 71% approval for him.