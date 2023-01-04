WASHINGTON. Donald Trump breaks his silence on the election of the speaker of the House and on his social Truth invites you to vote for Kevin McCarthy, rejected three consecutive times yesterday – as hasn’t happened for a century – by about twenty colleagues from the most radical and conservative wing of the party , all close to the tycoon.

Some really interesting conversations took place last night, and the time has come for all of our great Republican House members to vote for Kevin, close the deal, take the win, and watch crazy Nancy Pelosi fly home. in very run-down California, the only speaker in US history to have lost the ‘Chamber’ twice! Republicans, don’t turn a great triumph into a giant, embarrassing defeat. It’s time to celebrate, you deserve it. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a great job – Just look».

A second round of voting is scheduled for today, starting at noon (6pm in Italy).