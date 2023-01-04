Home World Usa, Trump to the Republicans: “Vote McCarthy Speaker of the House”
Usa, Trump to the Republicans: “Vote McCarthy Speaker of the House”

New York – “Vote Kevin McCarthy and do not turn a great triumph into a gigantic and embarrassing defeat”. Donald Trump he broke into the race to elect the new speaker of the House, which ended in a stalemate after three flop votes for the party’s official candidate. But his appeal was a hole in the water: the official candidate was rejected for the fourth time, losing another vote, 201, after 202 in the third election.

