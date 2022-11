NEW YORK – They have been “dormant” in the cold for a long time. And after 30 years they led to the birth of twins. The arrival of the babies Lydia Ann e Timothy Ronald Ridgeway it has been called a “record-breaking” event: the two brothers born in Tennessee were in fact born thanks to frozen embryos more than 30 years ago, which is believed to be the longest period after which a successful birth has been achieved .

The