USA, two shootings in Kansas City: at least three dead, 25 thousand dollar reward for information

USA, two shootings in Kansas City: at least three dead, 25 thousand dollar reward for information

At least three people were killed and five injured in two shootings in Kansas City (Missouri). The police reported it, explaining that the agents were called to the intersection of 57th street and Prospect Avenue shortly after 4:30 in the morning, local time, and here they found the three victims (two men and a woman). The injured, not life threatening, were taken to various hospitals in the area.

“Initial reports indicate that there was a large crowd of people inside a parking lot when the two shootings began,” the police department said. The parking lot is located outside a machine shop known for hosting informal after-hours gatherings, although there is no licensed club, bar or restaurant at the location, said police spokesman Jake Becchina. .

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the firefight that occurred “at an apparent after-hours rally near 57th and Prospect: If the business knew there would be people , without security, who were selling alcohol and who were violating our laws, should be closed. There have been no arrests so far, but the police said they are “confident that there are many witnesses who have valuable information”. A $25,000 reward has also been set for any news that leads to the arrest of the attacker.

