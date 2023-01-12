Chaos had never exploded on this scale, but it’s not the first time it’s happened: a failure in the national computer system grounded or caused delays to 4,600 planes in the United States, and only after five hours did it start again fly with some regularity. Given the vastness of the phenomenon, the work of hackers was immediately suspected, and in particular (given the historical moment) of Russian hackers, but the American authorities denied this, perhaps not to give satisfaction to the enemy, or perhaps because (really) the system aeronautics is so complex and delicate that much less than a hacker is enough to send it into a tailspin: airline analyst Antonio Bordoni reports to the press that «a few years ago in the US a similar blockade to this one, but limited to a few states, was caused by a power blackout, and in London it was an incautious operation by a single person, a switch off, that brought all British Airways flights to a short halt.’

And to tell the truth, in America there had already been two worrying episodes of the kind in the past twenty days, albeit on a smaller scale, one in Alaska and one in Florida, and this is serious regardless of whether it is due to malice or inefficiency of the system. But how is it possible for the entire United States to be affected by a single cyber event? Are we okay with a single airport being hit, but an entire country-continent? Bordoni again explains that “the airport control towers take charge of the planes only during take-off and landing and in the immediate vicinity of the airports, while in flight everything is controlled by systems at a national level”. Specifically, yesterday’s problem involved the system that sends alert messages to airports, airlines and individual aircraft.

However, today’s air blockade has not had serious effects on flights outside America, and – in particular – it does not seem that there are serious consequences in Italy, although some very distant effects are inevitable.

If the origin of the problem was IT, the alarm also spread through bits, and the first protests from travelers came through Twitter and other social media.

The computer failure affected the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight crews. The federal aviation agency (Federal Aviation Administration) after having communicated the resumption of flights, made it known that “the cause continues to be investigated”. Given the alarm created, the White House specified that “there is no evidence that it was a computer attack that caused the blocking of flights in the United States“. President Joe Biden has asked the Department of Transportation to conduct a “comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crash.”

What is the computer system gone haywire

It is known as Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAMs). It is a system of alerts ranging from information on construction works at airports to urgent flight restrictions or damaged equipment and all flights, both commercial and military, are required to pass through the system. Initially the NOTAMs was available with a direct telephone line, but with the advent of the internet this method has been eliminated.

In the evening the story was enriched by an element that could greatly complicate the picture: the Secretary of Transport, Pete Buttigieg, felt compelled to defend the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to block flights for five hours, as if was treated not as a necessity but as a choice, after the blackout to the general control system. “It was a right decision,” he commented in an interview with CNN. Controversies on this front cannot be ruled out.