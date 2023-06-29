Usa, virtual queues and facial recognition: here are the airports of the future

NEW YORK – American airports are set to eliminate boarding queues in the future. No more queues at metal detectors, passports to show, feverish searches on the monitors for updates on your flight among hundreds of acronyms and airlines.

Technology will revolutionize Americans’ relationship with the airport, and in some cases it already is. The goal is to simplify travel procedures, and reduce the passenger experience at the airport to just taking the plane, or at least have more time for shopping.

