The White House distances itself from the FBI investigation into classified documents seized from Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago but privately the administration’s executives became progressively concerned about the materials the former president had brought with him and what he intended to do with them. CNN reports it. “There is deep concern,” a senior executive told TV. Among the questions even if that information could jeopardize the sources and methods used by intelligence for their collection.

White House executives have so far maintained almost complete silence on the matter, insisting that it is up to the Justice Department to comment on the investigation if necessary and pointing out that President Joe Biden has not received any briefings on the matter to avoid any interference and respect the independence of the Ministry of Justice.