At least seven peopleincluding three children, died and several others were injured in a shooting that took place around 10am on Monday (5pm in Italy) in the Christian private school Covenant School in Nashville, in Tennessee (USA). It was a woman who opened fire 28 years originally from the place, armed with two assault rifles e a gun: she herself was killed after a clash with the police. According to rescuers, the three children – who suffered gunshot wounds – were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Later, the authorities also confirmed the deaths of the three adults. The killer (initially thought to be a teenager) has not yet been identified, but police said she was “probably” aformer student of the institute, which includes classes from kindergarten to our sixth grade and is currently attended by about two hundred children.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The timely intervention of the police prevented the worst: from call 911 to the killing of the killer are spent alone 14 minutes. The woman was stopped at second floor of the building, when she was still in the hall and had therefore not had time to enter any classrooms, even if she had already left a trail of blood behind her. The five officers who arrived first confronted and killed her on the spot. It’s about the 129th shooting occurred in the United States in 2023 (more than one per day) and the 13th with four or more fatalities. Last week, two school officials were killed in a high school in the same city, East High School; on March 20, a student died and another was injured at a school in Dallas, Texas. There Nbc however, remember that i mass shooting made by donne they are few: only 17 dal 1979of which just set in schools.

The White House of the Democratic President Joe Biden use the episode to formalize the Congress led by the Republicans, opposed to the limitations on the license to carry weapons: “Even if we don’t know the details yet, schools should be safe places to learn and teach. Enough is enough, Congress must act against gun violence. How many more children need to be killed before Republicans in Congress step up and take action to pass a ban on assault weapons, to plug the loopholes in our background check system, or to require the guns to be safely stored? We have to do something,” attacks the spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Shortly afterwards Biden himself also intervenes: “What happened is heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare. We have to do more against violence by firearms, which is tearing apart our communities, is tearing apart the soul of this country,” he said, calling for the introduction of a ban on the sale of assault weapons. “We need to do more to protect our schools, so they don’t turn into prisons,” he adds. The First Lady also expressed her opinion on the murders Jill Biden: “We just learned of another shooting in Tennessee. A school shooting. And I’m really speechless. Our children deserve better. And we all stand with Nashville in prayer,” she said at an event in Washington.