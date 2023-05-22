Usa, WSJ: Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates to obtain funds

Child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein allegedly blackmailed Bill Gates, threatening to reveal his secret relationship with a Russian bridge player. The Wall Street Journal reveals it. According to the financial newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the story, the Microsoft co-founder had an affair with young bridge champion Mila Antonova. Epstein, a New York millionaire arrested in 2019 for trafficking in minors, who committed suicide in prison in the summer of that year, would have asked the American billionaire for money in an email sent in 2017, after Gates had not joined a charity fundraiser launched by Epstein himself.

Gates met Antonova in 2010, when she was in her early twenties, and began playing bridge with him. In a video posted on YouTube in the same year, Antonova had told of having played a game with the co-founder of Microsoft, a great fan of this game: “I didn’t beat it – she said – but I tried to kick it with my leg”.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Antonova wanted to create an online tutorial for teaching bridge and was raising money to fund the project. Through Boris Nikolic, a close friend of Gates, Antonova was introduced to Epstein to help her raise money to start the business. Antonova and Nikolic had met Epstein at his New York home near Central Park. The girl asked for half a million dollars.

Even if the millionaire decided not to give her the money, the girl remained in contact with him, to the point of going to live in New York, a year later, in a house owned by Epstein. In the end, the New York millionaire had decided to pay her tuition to allow her to attend an exclusive computer school.

In the same period, Epstein had pledged to start a fundraiser for Jp Morgan, which aimed to reach the figure of one hundred million dollars. For the New Yorker, it was not only an opportunity to make money, but also an opportunity to make a name for himself after being convicted in the past of child sex trafficking. This is why his request to Gates to participate in the donation had been so pressing to the point that, when the co-founder of Microsoft replied that he would not join, he sent him an email with decidedly different tones from the previous ones. Epstein informed him that he knew of the relationship between him and the girl and asked him to return the money he had spent to allow Antonova to attend computer science school. It is unclear whether Gates paid him back.

Two years later, in 2019, federal prosecutors reportedly indicted Epstein again on child sex trafficking charges.

The millionaire denied all charges. A few months later he was found dead in his cell, for what was filed as a suicide. Two years later, Gates divorced his wife, Melina, after nearly thirty years of marriage.