New York – While waiting to actually or virtually meet in the ring for a martial arts match, Mark Zuckerberg has launched the challenge to Elon Musk, putting Threads, the Twitter clone, online. The new app was supposed to officially launch today, July 6, but with a media twist Zuckerberg unlocked it on the American evening. At 7pm Eastern Time, 1am in Italy, the app began its journey.

