Do you charge your phone in a public place? It’s time to stop.

Although charging your phone battery in a public place may seem tempting when your percentages are low, this can be extremely dangerous, so it’s best not to do it. Although similar warnings reach us from time to time, few people take them seriously. However, the fact that the danger is real is best shown by the fact that the latest comes directly from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As the FBI warns, avoid charging your phone in shopping malls, hotels and airports – malicious actors are modifying cables and USB ports at public charging stations to inject viruses or surveillance software into your device. In this way, hackers can take control of your phone, join a bot network or even send messages that you will pay dearly for. Also, they can access all your accounts and even sensitive banking information.

In addition to the locations listed by the FBI, we would also add train and bus stations, tourist attractions, as well as coffee shops, because these are highly visited places, and criminals adore them because of the large number of potential victims.

This, of course, does not mean that you should avoid charging at all costs, but only if a USB port or cable is an available solution. As the FBI says, carry your USB cable and charger everywhere, and feel free to use power outlets, if available. There is no data transfer between the socket and the charger, so your phone is completely safe in this case.

See what a modified USB cable looks like, which is easily available on the Internet:

