Listen to the audio version of the article

Certainties are scarce on the day of the American elections in Midterm, with crucial races to the House and especially to the Senate still hostage to minimal margins and incomplete counts. But one reality has made its way, as the results have come the results: the republican tsunami, an overwhelming and undoubted success evoked by the opposition, did not occur.

Uncertainty dominates

All outcomes are still considered mathematically possible. The Conservative Party of the United States, if there are no shocks, is on its way to winning a majority in the House, complicating Democratic President Joe Biden’s future political agenda. Though probably for a handful of seats. The Senate is more in the balance: a head to head, with the chance that in the end it will remain in the hands of the Democrats.

For the Senate, a new vote could become decisive in a month in Georgia, already crucial in 2020: the two candidates, the Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Republican Herschel Walker, appear destined for a ballot scheduled for December 6, prescribed by state law when none of the contenders get 50% of the votes. Other definitive results, in the Chamber and Senate, depend on decentralized electoral management, with different local rules on times and methods for counting or recounting ballots such as postal or early voting.

The Democrats, in these hours, have challenged history, which sees the mid-term vote for the renewal of Congress reject the party of the President in office with average losses of 28 seats in the House and four in the Senate and often higher. To explain the outcome on the razor’s edge, analysts underline, however, this time was a particular intertwining of multiple factors, economic and long-lasting.

A polarized country

The polarization and division of the country seems to be consolidating as a profound phenomenon, which erodes the truly uncertain electorate and the number of seats really at stake (already minimized by the practice of gerrymandering, artfully reforms of the boundaries of the constituencies to favor one of the parties). Specifically, in the current electoral round, moreover, different priorities have collided as never before: economic unrest and high inflation, the main concern cited by a third of voters, favored the Republicans. And 70% fear the country is going in the wrong direction. But the need to protect the right to abortion has been mentioned by almost as much as the high cost of living, by one in three voters, as the engine of the vote, alongside the defense of institutions (in the presence of 300 candidates “deniers” of the correctness of the polls among the conservatives, one hundred of which are elected). Fear of such extremes supported the Democrats. Vermont and Michigan also approved the defense of abortion in the state constitution in a referendum, and Republican Kentucky rejected a proposal to ban it. For Biden’s party, a further assist came from the questionable “quality” of some Republican candidates sponsored by Donald Trump, from Pennsylvania to Georgia, according to what has recently been admitted by the same Republican leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell.