With 216 votes in favor and 213 against, the House of the US Congress approved the motion postponing the seventh vote to elect the Speaker to 6 pm.

In the six previous ballots, the candidate indicated by the Republican majority, Kevin McCarthy, did not reach the minimum threshold of 218 votes. About twenty Republican “rebels” voted against his candidacy.

The postponement had been requested by McCarthy himself to continue negotiations with representatives not aligned with the party line.