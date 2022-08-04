A New York McDonald’s employee hangs between life and death after a customer complaining about how cold fries are, shot him in cold blood after a brief altercation. It happened Monday night in New York’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police reports. A 20-year-old is now in prison, accused of “attempted murder” and “possession of firearms”.

According to the New York Post, the 23-year-old McDonald’s worker is hospitalized in “critical condition”. It all started because a 40-year-old woman complained to the employee that the fries she had ordered were cold. The customer, annoyed by the worker’s response, called her son who, when he arrived at the restaurant, started a quarrel with him. The fight escalated, and the boy shot the employee. The victim was unknown to the police and judicial services, unlike the assailant who had been arrested multiple times for different crimes.